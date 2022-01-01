Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

3685 E Thousand Oaks Blvd • $$$$

Avg 3.9 (825 reviews)

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2$50.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.
Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
MP House Salad$5.95
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons,
Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch
(248-255 cal)
GF without croutons

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3685 E Thousand Oaks Blvd

Thousand Oaks CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
