The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

888 West Big Beaver Road • $$$

Avg 3.5 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

Sprite$2.95
(121 cal)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2$50.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4$80.00
Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Flaming Turtle^$9.95
Pure Chocolate^$9.95
The Original SM$18.00
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request.
GF
(289 cal per serving)
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

888 West Big Beaver Road

Troy MI

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
