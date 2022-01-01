Go
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

SALADS • FONDUE

1601 Concord Pike • $$$

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Bourbon Bacon Cheddar SM
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Bacon, Dry Mustard, Garlic, Worcestershire, Bourbon
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
Chorizo Premium$5.99
Spinach Artichoke SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach,
Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(302 cal per serving)
Freshly Picked Margarita for 2$30.00
Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs

Location

1601 Concord Pike

Wilmington DE

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

