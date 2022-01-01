Go
Toast

The Met at Freeport

Come in and enjoy!

48 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Club on Sourdough Bread$12.95
In-House roasted turkey breast, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, spinach, with a bacon honey mustard
Roasted Turkey and Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta$12.95
In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli
Thanksgiving on Cranberry Ciabatta$12.95
In-House Roasted turkey sliced and served on a bed of cranberry herb stuffing with cranberry aioli
Metropolitan Nachos$10.95
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips double layered and smothered in a White Queso Cheese and shredded Mozzarella.
Served with Fresh Guacamole and Fresh Salsa.
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Lavash$12.95
Lavash (Flatbread) Topped with BBQ Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Finished with a Drizzle of Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella on Rosemary Baguette$12.95
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions
Side of Sweet Potato Tots$2.00
The Mountaineer$6.45
Your choice of bagel, with egg and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese
The Saco$6.95
Your choice of bagel, with egg, bacon, guacamole, and sliced tomatoes, topped with melted cheddar cheese with a dash of sriracha
See full menu

Location

48 Main Street

Freeport ME

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Petrillo's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport

No reviews yet

Craft Beer and Pizza!

Nighthawk's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Serving up original and approachable menus of American and international comfort foods using fresh local ingredients.

:: Dandelion Market ::

No reviews yet

The online market will be open for pre-orders weekly from Friday until Tuesday at 4PM. Schedule your pick up for the following Friday between 10AM and 2PM. *Holiday markets may have different schedules* All orders can be picked up at 81 Bridge Street, in Yarmouth. Park on the lower level and go in the big gray door with the 'G' sign next to it. Please mask during pick up. See you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston