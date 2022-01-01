Go
Toast

The Meteor

A top-shelf coffee bar and cafe offering signature baked goods, inspired food, and drinks for a hot climate.

401 SE D Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Meteor Caesar$11.00
Romaine, lemon herb parm crisps, Hokkaido loaf croutons, chopped egg, fresh parmesan.
Goes great with chicken and/or avocado.
Bacon Taco$4.00
Bacon, egg, cheese.
Red and/or Green salsa upon request
Pepperoni (Whole)$26.00
B-ville Bowl$12.00
Local greens, green lentils, roasted sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, sheep milk feta, lemon dressing.
Goes great with chicken and/or avocado
The Meteor Burger$13.00
Fresh baked bun, 44 Farms beef patty, american cheese, house pickles, lettuce, tomato onion and garlic aioli.
Spicy catsup and mustard upon request.
Sausage (Half)$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted garlic
Vegan Taco$4.00
Black bean, potato, romesco, caramelized onion, cabbage.
Red and/or green salsa upon request.
*contains nuts
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.00
Shawarma spiced chicken, curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini, pickled peppers, black sesame seeds, cilantro, radish.
*contains dairy
Pepperoni (Half)$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
See full menu

Location

401 SE D Street

Bentonville AR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CO-OP

No reviews yet

Happy to be serving the community! Dine in, Takeout available daily, 11am-9pm.

The Tower Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scotch & Soda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Oven & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston