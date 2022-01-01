The Meteor
A top-shelf coffee bar and cafe offering signature baked goods, inspired food, and drinks for a hot climate.
401 SE D Street
Popular Items
Location
401 SE D Street
Bentonville AR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
CO-OP
Happy to be serving the community! Dine in, Takeout available daily, 11am-9pm.
The Tower Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Scotch & Soda
Come in and enjoy!!
Oven & Tap
Come in and enjoy!