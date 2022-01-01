The Metropolitan Downtown
Located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. Open Tues-Thur 11-9, Fri 11-10, Sat 8-10, Kitchen open until 9 pm on Fri & Sat. Sun 8-2
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1701 Carey Ave. • $$
1701 Carey Ave.
Cheyenne WY
|Sunday
|7:50 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:50 am - 11:38 pm
|Wednesday
|9:50 am - 11:38 pm
|Thursday
|9:50 am - 11:38 pm
|Friday
|9:50 am - 11:38 pm
|Saturday
|7:50 am - 11:59 pm
