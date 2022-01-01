Go
The Metropolitan Downtown

Located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. Open Tues-Thur 11-9, Fri 11-10, Sat 8-10, Kitchen open until 9 pm on Fri & Sat. Sun 8-2

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1701 Carey Ave. • $$

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$13.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Cheesecake$8.00
Burger$14.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Met Burger$14.00
Bacon$5.00
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1701 Carey Ave.

Cheyenne WY

Sunday7:50 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:50 am - 11:38 pm
Wednesday9:50 am - 11:38 pm
Thursday9:50 am - 11:38 pm
Friday9:50 am - 11:38 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 11:59 pm
