The Metropolitan Grill
The moment you step into the Metropolitan Grill, you know you have entered a classic steakhouse. Guests enter through tall mahogany doors to be greeted by tuxedo clad Maitre D’s. Cuts of beef are showcased in a glass display in the front entryway. Framed photographs of celebrities, sports heroes and local politicians, all frequent visitors to The Met, line the walls.
820 Second Avenue
Location
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
