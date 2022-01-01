Go
The Metropolitan

Great Diner Classics Made Modern!
Montco's Best Happy Hour!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

750 Upper State Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (5199 reviews)

Popular Items

Kung Pao Broccoli$7.95
Flash fried broccoli florets, tossed with wilted mixed peppers, onions and peanuts, fresh garlic and ginger glaze
Chicken Tenders & Potato Crisps$12.95
Double coarse breaded white meat tenders, with honey mustard sauce,
hickory smoked BBQ sauce, beer battered potato crisps and cole slaw
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.95
Shaved steak, American cheese, jack and cheddar, bell peppers, fried onions, ketchup, chipotle aioli
Crispy Chili Shrimp Tacos$17.95
Tempura fried shrimp, julienne peppers, carrot, green onion, pineapple mango slaw, sweet chili aioli, sliced avocado, soft flour tortillas, served with beer
battered potato crisps
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Location

750 Upper State Rd

North Wales PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
