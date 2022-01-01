The Mighty
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
2224 Coral Way • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2224 Coral Way
Miami FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
El Patio 305
El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.
Mediterraneum
Antonio Puertas y David Ruiz abren el primer MEDITERRANEUM en Miami, un nuevo concepto gastronómico donde quieren sorprender a los clientes de U.S.A con una comida Mediterránea fusionada con ingredientes y elaboraciones del resto del mundo.
Doggis Arepa Bar
Enjoy the best AREPAS and traditional Venezuelan food in town.
Coral House
Authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and more !