The Milford House - 113 E Commerce St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

113 East Commerce Street

Milford, MI 48381

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Alfredo
$19.00

Rich Milford House’s Alfredo Sauce, with Garlic, and Parmesan Tossed with Your Choice of Pasta. • Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Salmon (6oz) $10

Parmesan
$22.00

2 Fried Breaded Chicken breasts, topped with Milford House’s Marinera, and Baked Mozzarella cheese. Severed with Penne Pasta in Milford House’s Marinara Sauce.

12 Breadsticks
$7.50
LG Hand Tossed Pizza
$13.00
SM Hand Tossed Pizza
$9.00
Limoncello Marscapone Cake
$7.00
Mac N Cheese
$8.00
Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Parmesan Crisps, Toasted in Caesar Dressing in a 12” Flour Tortilla

Salmon

Shrimp & Salmon Zinfandel
$29.00

Grilled Salmon (6 oz) Topped with Pan Seared Shrimp (3) in a Decadent Zinfandel Scampi Sauce, Severed Over Choice of Garlic & Oil Penne Pasta or Daily Chef Vegetables

Cake

Limoncello Marscapone Cake
$7.00
Mac And Cheese

Mac N Cheese
$8.00
Lasagna

Lasagna
$22.00

6 Layers of Italian Sausage, Angus Ground Beef, Fresh Pasta, Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Milford House’s Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Muenster Cheese.

More

House Salad Entree
$14.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, Choice Of Dressing House Dressing, Ranch, Or Honey Mustard

Italian Grinder
$15.00

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto, Melted Mozzarella, on a Hoagie. With a Side of Italian Dressing

(SM) House Salad Entree
$6.00
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

113 East Commerce Street, Milford MI 48381

The Milford House - 113 E Commerce St

orange starNo Reviews

