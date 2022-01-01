The Milford House - 113 E Commerce St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
113 East Commerce Street, Milford MI 48381
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Salt Springs Brewery - Easter Meals
No Reviews
117 South Ann Arbor Street Saline, MI 48176
View restaurant