Go
Toast

The Mill - Kulpsville PA

Our menu is based on comfort food, hearty sandwiches & wood-fired pizza, where the taste & quality stand for what we believe in.

1700 Sumneytown pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE FRENCHIE$12.00
Garlic bread loaded with local ribeye lathered in our housemade French onion dip made with gruyere cheese, bacon and caramelized onions and served with a side of beef au jus for dipping (No Substitutions)
MILL WINGS$14.50
Ten deep fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, extreme sauce or nuclear). Served with blue cheese dressing
POWERHOUSE$15.00
Grilled chicken, quinoa, avocado, hard-boiled egg, red onion, carrots and cherry tomatoes
STREET CORN PIZZA$15.00
WOOD-FIRED STREET CORN PIZZA
White pizza topped with roasted corn, bacon, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and cilantro.
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS$9.50
Local shaved ribeye with American cheese and sautéed onions, served with sriracha ketchup
BOARDWALK FRIES$5.50
Fresh-cut boardwalk style
MARGHERITA$13.00
house crushed plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella
TRADITIONAL$12.00
house crushed plum tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella
WOOD-FIRED WINGS$14.50
Ten fire-roasted chicken wings tossed in garlic, oil and parmesan served with blue cheese dressing (Please allow 25 minutes in order to cook to perfection)
THE SWEETIE PIE$12.00
sweet sauce upside down wood-fired pizza
See full menu

Location

1700 Sumneytown pike

KULPSVILLE PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Celebrate Everyday!
Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

No reviews yet

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

Wister's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Crafted with Smoke and Spice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston