The Mill Street Tavern

The Mill Street Tavern boasts the most beautiful views on historic Shem Creek in Mt. Pleasant. Our food menus feature Sushi, Fried Chicken, Burgers and Sandwiches, in addition to shareable Snacks, Wings, Salads and Entrees. We are proud to partner with many local Low Country purveyors to provide the best possible ingredients, including Shem Creek’s own Tarvin Seafood, Geechie Boy Mill in Edisto and Anson Mills in Columbia. Our beer menu strikes a nice balance between domestic favorites and local craft brews, while our All-American wine list consists or Red and White varietals from throughout the country. Join us on the newly remodeled Roof Deck for a Tiki inspired cocktail any time of day!

Popular Items

LOCAL SHRIMP & GRITS$24.00
@MissPaulaShrimp, @MarshHenMill Grits, Garlic-Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers (GF)
BBQ PULLED PORK NACHOS$16.00
Guacamole, Jalapeños, Pimento Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cholula (GF)
SPICY TUNA & CRISPY RICE CAKES*$15.00
Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Kabayaki*
SPICY TUNA ROLL*$11.00
Avocado, Spicy Mayo*
CAESAR SALAD$16.00
Romaine, House-Made Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing (V)
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH$16.00
Maple Syrup, Local Honey-Butter, Carolina Hot Sauce*
SWEET & SPICY CAULIFLOWER "WINGS"$12.00
Fried Jalapenos, Crispy Onions, Ranch Dressing (GF&V)
CRISPY FRIED OYSTERS$16.00
Lemon Remoulade*
TAVERN BURGER*$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche*
AVOCADO TOAST*$15.00
Poached Eggs, Home Fries*
Location

504 Mill St

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
