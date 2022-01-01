The Millworks
Our mission here at the Millworks is a simple one: to create a regional destination which showcases Central Pennsylvania’s wonderful artistic talents as well as our region’s bountiful, sustainable agriculture. With our “hyper-local” approach, we look forward to being a part of Midtown Harrisburg’s renaissance, supporting local growers, local artists, and local businesses.
340 Verbeke St
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
