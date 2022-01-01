Go
The Millworks

Our mission here at the Millworks is a simple one: to create a regional destination which showcases Central Pennsylvania’s wonderful artistic talents as well as our region’s bountiful, sustainable agriculture. With our “hyper-local” approach, we look forward to being a part of Midtown Harrisburg’s renaissance, supporting local growers, local artists, and local businesses.

340 Verbeke St

Garlic Fennel and Sausage Pizza$18.00
house made sausage, roasted peppers, house made tomato sauce, wood grilled kale, shaved romano, arugula
Wood-Grilled Kale and Broccoli Rabe Salad$14.00
quick charred local kale and broccoli rabe, chimichuri vinaigrette, sheep’s milk romano, chile dusted pumpkin seeds
Tomato Pesto$17.00
house made tomato sauce, caputo brothers mozzarella curd, organic basil pesto
Brisket Pierogies$12.00
smoked brisket ends, caramelized onions, raw milk cheddar, brown butter, crispy fried onions, house crème fraiche, sour cream dough
Smoked Brisket Pizza$19.00
Millworks Mac and Cheese$11.00
lykens valley creamery raw milk cheeses, breadcrumbs
House Cheeseburger$15.00
local grass-fed prime beef burger, smoked onion jam, roasted garlic aioli, lykens valley smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, half sour pickles, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
Cauliflower Buffalo "Wings"$13.00
house fermented hot sauce, crumbled blue cheese, micro cilantro
Crispy Fried Chicken$16.00
buttermilk marinated local free-range chicken, half sour pickles, local lettuce, organic tomato, onion and basil garlic aioli, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
