The Mixing Bowl Bakery
Curtis, Vickie & Family aim to satisfy your baked goods desires by making all our items from scratch. We never use any pre-made batters, doughs, or fillings. We try to use as many non-GMO and organic products as possible. We want you to have a great experience from the drive thru to our lobby, to your table. Come enjoy a coffee, espresso, muffin, cinnamon roll, pie, cheesecake and stay for the atmosphere. Don't forget to check out our wonderful grocery selection!
PIES • ICE CREAM
525 Water St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
525 Water St
Sauk City WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 10:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
