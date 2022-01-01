Go
Toast

The Mixing Bowl Bakery

Curtis, Vickie & Family aim to satisfy your baked goods desires by making all our items from scratch. We never use any pre-made batters, doughs, or fillings. We try to use as many non-GMO and organic products as possible. We want you to have a great experience from the drive thru to our lobby, to your table. Come enjoy a coffee, espresso, muffin, cinnamon roll, pie, cheesecake and stay for the atmosphere. Don't forget to check out our wonderful grocery selection!

PIES • ICE CREAM

525 Water St • $

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Milk
Most milk comes from Sassy Cow Dairy in Columbus, Wisconsin
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Our made from scratch Cinnamon Rolls made fresh daily with a creamy frosting.
Conventional By the item
These are conventional fruits sold by the item
Conventional By the Item
The vegetables are sold by the item or pack
Latte/Cappuccino
Mystic Monk Espresso Classico, steamed milk, and Torani Syrup Flavors.
Conventional by the Pound
These fruits are sold by weight, price shown is for 1 lb
If you would like more than 1 pound, please specify in the comments.
****DON'T PREPAY FOR GROCERIES IF ITEMS ARE BY THE POUND AND NEEDS TO BE WEIGHED AS YOUR TOTAL MAY NOT BE ACCURATE Place your order before closing prev biz day, we can have most of your groceries for you the next day. Wisconsin EBT/SNAP/Foodshare accepted****
Organic by the Item
These fruits are sold by the item and are Organic.
*BFF* Denotes items from Becker Family Farms, which are non-certified organic from Vickie's Cousin's Family Farm in Deforest, WI
Baked Doughnut$1.25
Our donuts are baked, never fried. They are more like a cake like donut, baked fresh every day. Real Fruit used in all our fruit donuts.
Coffee
Mystic Monk brand coffee brewed in house fresh for you. Our daily grind is Mystic Monk roast and is a medium roast. Other roasts available upon request.
Conventional by the Pound
These items are weighed by the pound. Price shown is by the pound.
If you would like more than 1 pound, please specify in the comments.
****DON'T PREPAY FOR GROCERIES IF ITEMS ARE BY THE POUND AND NEEDS TO BE WEIGHED AS YOUR TOTAL MAY NOT BE ACCURATE Place your order before closing prev biz day, we can have most of your groceries for you the next day. Wisconsin EBT/SNAP/Foodshare accepted****
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

525 Water St

Sauk City WI

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

On the Rox

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rookies Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

Takeout & Delivery available!

The Mazo Grind

No reviews yet

Coffee, food, n fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston