Go
Toast

The Mixx

We prep from scratch and source ingredients with integrity to help you be your best self. A KC favorite since 2005.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

11942 Roe Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Frosted Cookies$2.75
Full Garden of Eden$11.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
Mini Rocket Salad$11.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Full Rocket Salad$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Pretzel Chicken Sando$12.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, charred onion, tomato, spinach and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel bread.
Mini Garden of Eden$9.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Full Mixx$11.00
Create your own salad
Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11942 Roe Ave

Overland Park KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Door Woodfired Grill

No reviews yet

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Leawood, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

Ika Grill

No reviews yet

Pan Asian Stir-Fry and Sushi

Sushi House

No reviews yet

Japanese chain serving sushi, noodles, bento boxes & hot entrees in a stylish, traditional setting. Voted Best Sushi in the Kansas City area since 2002! Come in and enjoy!
⭐⭐LET'S GET SOCIAL! ⭐⭐ Like & follow us for the latest updates on Facebook & Twitter @SushiHouseKC

801 Chophouse

No reviews yet

Quintessential Steak House, timeless yet contemporary. Unique in-house meat program, serving only aged USDA prime cuts, wet and dry-aged products and select Japanese and domestic Wagyu beef. Complimented by a daily fresh sheet, in-house pastry desserts, small-batch bourbons and scotches, and our award winning wine list. We are known for exceeding expectations at the highest level, our professional and personable staff, and our expertise in private dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston