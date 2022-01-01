Go
The Mockingbird Nashville

Mockingbird Nashville is a modern diner with global takes on comfort food! Chef/Partner Brian Riggenbach pulls from travels and life experiences to create each unique menu item. Enjoy!

121A 12th Ave North

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, gruyere, manchego
Love Me At My Wurst$12.00
Pork-ginger bratwurst corn dog, beer mustard, spicy ketchup
The Mockingburger$17.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
Location

121A 12th Ave North

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
