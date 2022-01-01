Go
Toast

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

46 Sanford Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (487 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

46 Sanford Rd

Pittsboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sycamore - Pittsboro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Metal Brixx Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copeland Springs Farm & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our kitchen is located right on our sustainable farm, in the heart of the Chatham beverage district at The Plant in Pittsboro.
Counter service only.
Outdoor seating available anywhere on the 16 acre campus.
Indoor seating available at our neighbors at Starrlight Mead, bmc Brewing & FairGame Beverage.

We use produce from our farm (and occasionally from other local sustainable farms we know & trust!) to create delicious food that nourishes and satisfies!

Breakaway Cafe

No reviews yet

We're here to serve you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston