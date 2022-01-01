Go
Toast

The Monarch

Prime steaks, seafood, salads, delicious sides & sauces. Extensive wine list.

411 S Monarch St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRENCH ONION SOUP$18.00
gruyère, crostini
SAUTEED SPINACH$13.00
sliced shallot, crispy garlic
CRISPY ONION PETALS$14.00
almond, brown butter, hollandaise, apple
CAESAR SALAD FOR 2$40.00
hearts of romaine, crouton, white anchovy, parmesan
Price is for 2 salads (minimum order)
HOUSE CUT CHIPS$13.00
rosemary salt, parmesan
8 oz PRIME FILET$63.00
JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE$18.00
shaved fresh
WHIPPED POTATOES$13.00
smoked sea salt, chive
MARKET GREEN SALAD$14.00
mixed greens, fresh herbs, tomato, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette
THE MONARCH SALAD$18.00
bibb lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, apple, honey mustard vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

411 S Monarch St

Aspen CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pyramid Bistro

No reviews yet

WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS

Bosq

No reviews yet

Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.

The Wild Fig

No reviews yet

Cozy Parisian brasserie with a vibrant atmosphere. Sun-drenched food from France, Italy, Spain & Greece. Boutique wine list.

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston