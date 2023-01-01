Go
Main picView gallery

The Monarch - 502 South Main Street

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

502 South Main Street

Stillwater, OK 74074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am

Location

502 South Main Street, Stillwater OK 74074

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The surf Bar - Stillwater
orange starNo Reviews
424 North Main Street Stillwater, OK 74075
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - Stillwater, OK
orange starNo Reviews
1916 North Perkins Rd Stillwater, OK 74075
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater - 1717 East White Barn Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1717 East White Barn Dr. Stillwater, OK 74075
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Stillwater
orange starNo Reviews
403 South Washington Stillwater, OK 74075
View restaurantnext
The Factory Pizzeria -- Perkins, OK
orange starNo Reviews
111 S Main St Perkins, OK 74059
View restaurantnext
Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
209 E. Broadway St. Cushing, OK 74023
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Stillwater

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Monarch - 502 South Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston