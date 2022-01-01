Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Fairhope
  • /
  • The Monkey Bar - Fairhope, AL - 51 South Section Street
A map showing the location of The Monkey Bar - Fairhope, AL - 51 South Section StreetView gallery

The Monkey Bar - Fairhope, AL - 51 South Section Street

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

51 South Section Street

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

51 South Section Street, Fairhope AL 36532

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Holloway Catering - Fairhope, AL - 85 North Bancroft Street
orange starNo Reviews
85 North Bancroft Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Kind Cafe Fairhope
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope Burger Company - 85 N. Bancroft Street
orange starNo Reviews
85 N. Bancroft Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Section Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 587
108 N. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairhope

Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina
orange star4.7 • 1,859
831 N Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Panini Pete's - Fairhope
orange star4.5 • 1,174
42 1/2 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Section Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 587
108 N. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
The Fairhope Inn
orange star4.6 • 234
63 South Church Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
orange star4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fairhope

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Monkey Bar - Fairhope, AL - 51 South Section Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston