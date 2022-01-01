Go
The Monk's Cellar

A little bit of Belgium in Roseville, CA. With a homegrown, award winning brewery, restaurant & bar.

FRENCH FRIES

240 Vernon St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
CRISPY & JUICY FRIED CHICKEN THIGH, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, HOUSE-MADE PICKLES & SLIGHTLY SPICY SLAW ON A BRIOCHE BUN W/ YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.
Cobb Salad$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
Reuben Fries$11.00
THE BEST PARTS OF A REUBEN SANDWICH ON TOP OF A BOWL OF OUR DUCK FAT FRIES.
Fish & Chips$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
Cottage Pie Bowl$16.00
GROUND BEEF & SEASONAL VEGETABLES SLOW COOKED & TOPPED W/ GARLIC MASHED POTATOES.
All-American Burger$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, RED ONION, YELLOW MUSTARD & GARLIC AIOLI ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
Monk's Burger$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
Craftsman Grilled Chicken$14.00
GRILLED CHICKEN THIGH, SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE, ARUGULA, CARAMELIZED ONION JAM & CHIPOTLE AIOLI ON GRILLED ACME SOURDOUGH.
Brother Reuben$14.00
CORNED BEEF, GRUYERE CHEESE, HOUSE-MADE SAUERKRAUT & RUSSIAN DRESSING ON GRILLED ACME RYE BREAD.
3 Soft Pretzels$8.00
3 MEDIUM SIZED SOFT PRETZELS, BAKED FRESH DAILY. COMES W/ MONK'S SPICY MUSTARD & PUB CHEESE FOR DIPPING.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

240 Vernon St

Roseville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

