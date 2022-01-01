Go
The Monster Club

The Monster Club, a family-friendly BBQ pub & grub, is an homage to horror in popular culture. We are located in downtown Omaha’s primary entertainment district, the Old Market.

BBQ • GRILL

1217 Howard • $$

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)

Popular Items

BLACK BEAN BURGER$9.00
Black bean patty w/ plant-based mozzarella, guacamole, fresh cilantro & chipotle aioli on a toasted multigrain sandwich thin.
CHEESEBURGER$11.00
Two fresh never frozen patties, American cheese, served on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Curds Only$9.00
Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
PORK SANDWICH$9.00
Slow smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, with BBQ sauce on the side.
HALF RACK$18.00
Bare bones, (sides not included) Available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Locally sourced ribs from Jon’s Naturals.
BRISKET PLATE$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
Attributes and Amenities

Hipsters
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1217 Howard

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
