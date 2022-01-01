The Monster Club
The Monster Club, a family-friendly BBQ pub & grub, is an homage to horror in popular culture. We are located in downtown Omaha’s primary entertainment district, the Old Market.
BBQ • GRILL
1217 Howard • $$
Location
1217 Howard
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
