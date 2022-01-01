Go
Toast

THE MONSTER WINGS

Fast and Casual Chicken Wing Restaurant

2028 Salvio Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DA MONSTER sandwich$10.00
Battered and fried chicken breast, aioli, lettuce, tomato, spicy house sauce served on an oil top bun and includes a side of chips
BONE IN 8 CMB$16.25
BONELESS 15 CMB$15.00
BONELESS 6 CMB$10.50
BONE IN 5 (single)$8.50
BONE IN 20 PACK$34.00
LUMPIA$6.50
Crispy rolled island favorite! If you must look for description, you’re late to the game!
BONELESS 10 CMB$12.50
*DIP RANCH$0.75
BONE IN 12 CMB$22.50
See full menu

Location

2028 Salvio Street

Concord CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shabuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Office Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business. If there is anything we can do better please let us know. Text 9259175000

ARTESANAL GRILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longport Fish Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston