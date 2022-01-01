Bear Neccessities
Minutes from Home, Miles from Ordinary!
2643 Illinois 178
Location
2643 Illinois 178
North Utica IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
TreeTops Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Bruce & Ollies
Come in and enjoy!
LAUNCH KITCHEN
Launch Kitchen is a modern take on classic dishes. We elevate classic dishes with modern take without losing the core concept.
Fire on Fifth
Come in and enjoy!