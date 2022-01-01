Go
The Moot House

Located in the heart of Fort Collins, The Moot House is all about fresh, local flavors and good times. That’s because we’re passionate about the food we serve. From our beer-inspired menu that features wholesome, sustainable ingredients to mouth-watering meals that are made from scratch – right when you order, we tap into that fresh from the farm taste and pair it with a chef-inspired, artisan flair. So grab your friends, and get ready to experience the best taste of the town. With over 30 beers on tap, we’re sure this is one English pub you’ll want to visit time and again.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2626 S. College Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)

Popular Items

Sticky Toffee Pudding$8.95
Buttery cake, brown sugar toffee sauce, fresh whipped cream
Grilled Salmon$23.95
Basted with citrus soy glaze
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, egg, tomato
Bison Burger$16.95
All natural Bison, cheddar, brioche bun, served with Fries
French Dip$15.95
Slow roasted beef, Swiss cheese, French roll served with fries
French onion soup - bowl$7.95
Sherry broth, croutons, melted provolone and Swiss
Reuben$15.95
House crafted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, marble rye.
Fish & Chips$18.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
Pretzel Rolls$6.95
Homemade, honey mustard dip
Kids Hamburger$6.00
Served with one side and a beverage
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

2626 S. College Ave.

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

