The Moot House

Panhandler's Pizza

No reviews yet

10,000 Memories. 1 Pizza. Panhandler's Pizza. Panhandler’s serves a unique Midwest Cross pizza (Mix of Detroit style and Chicago Style) pan-style pizza by the slice or as a whole pie. Each pizza starts with a pastry-like dough which has be baked lower and slower than a regular pizza. Our crust has a crispy buttery exterior, light airy interior that easily averages over at least 2 inches high. The pizzas take longer to bake but they are definitely worth the wait!! Each pizza is topped with our secret sauce recipe and 100% real, whole-milk Mozzarella cheese shredded daily on premise and loaded with fresh, unique, locally sourced when possible, quality toppings and with our sausage that is probably about the best Italian Sausage you can find made locally for Panhandler's and topped with basil. We also offer a variety of salads, wings, desserts, local craft brews but our staple is our one of a kind pizza. There’s pizza and then you have Panhandler's!

