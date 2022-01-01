Go
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Mug

117 Apple Street

Greenfield, IN 46140

Popular Items

The Double$7.50
Two luscious 1/4 lb. patties of pasture-raised beef topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and red onions.
The Bacon Cheeseburger$7.50
Tyner Pond Farm beef meets Tyner Pond Farm pork. A 1/4 lb. of pasture-raised beef topped with bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, red onions, and Mug Sauce.
Mac & Cheese$1.25
Probably thicker and creamier than the mac & cheese you’re accustomed to. Rich ’n’ tasty.
Onion Rings$3.50
Sliced, battered tempura style, and fried fresh daily.
Fresh-Cut Fries$3.25
We cut our potatoes by hand every day. Then we use lard from Tyner Pond Farm and our own top-secret recipe to create the best fries you’ve ever had.
The Original$4.75
We start with a 1/4 lb. of pasture-raised beef and pour on just the right amount of homemade Mug Sauce. Topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and red onions.
The Two & Change Burger$2.75
Basic but brilliant. A pasture-raised, all-beef patty topped with American cheese, pickles, and white onions.
French Fries$2.25
A bit crunchier than your average fries. Dusted with just enough salt.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$2.50
Fried in locally sourced lard from Tyner Pond Farm.
The Pork Tenderloin$7.75
An Indiana classic, featuring a ridiculous loin-to-bun ratio. Topped with tomato, red onions, and lettuce. Ask for it “Mug Style” and spice it up with pickled jalapeños and shredded cabbage for just $1.00 extra.
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

117 Apple Street, Greenfield IN 46140

The Mug

orange star4.5 • 1854 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
