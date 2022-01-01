Go
Munchy Mayhem!

Based in Delaware County, PA, The Munchy Mayhem! is a delivery/pickup service solving the toughest cases of the munchy's. Our menu features inventive sandwiches, snacks and desserts, as well as a few surprises to keep the gang on it’s toes. Menu options are inspired and created by The Munchy Machine Food Truck gang.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4002 W 9th St • $$

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle Cone$11.00
County fried chicken bites, smoked bacon, maple glaze, vanilla waffle cone
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$9.00
(2) crispy fried egg rolls, shaved chicken breast, American cheese, Our house made hot sauce, homemade ranch dip
Jeepers Creeper Burger$12.00
Black Angus ground beef burger, Muenster cheese, bacon jam, tomato, Liscio’s pub burger bun
BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese$13.00
slow cooked pork, beer & cheese sauce, rotini pasta, smokey bbq sauce.
Freddy Fries$11.00
crisp sidewinder fries, smoked bacon, pulled pork, beer & cheese sauce, scallions, homemade ranch dip.
Scoob Fries$12.00
waffle fries, beer & cheese sauce, shaved ribeye steak, spicy ketchup
Pork Belly Grilled Cheese$14.00
Maple & Autumn spice cured pork belly, muenster cheese, Sourdough bread, lots of butter!
Soup Of The Day$5.00
brown butter seared potato pierogies, beer & cheese sauce, Liedy’s smoked kielbasa, sour cream, scallions
Potachos (Potato Chip Nachos)$10.00
house fried potato chips, queso sauce, sour cream, salsa, scallions, lime
pork Sliders$12.00
Slow cook black angus beef, horseradish sauce, carmelized onions, pepperjack cheese, Liscio's Italian roll
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4002 W 9th St

Trainer PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
