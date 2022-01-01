Go
The Musso and Frank Grill

Some Place to Eat! Over a century of family tradition and integrity, serving the Hollywood community with incredible food and impeccable service for the last 100 years. And we are just getting started.

6667 Hollywood Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filet Mignon 12 Oz$54.00
Grilled meats come from our 83 year old mesquite charcoal grill, and are served Au Jus with fresh Watercress
Musso Sourdough Loaf$9.00
With house churned Butter
New York Style Cheesecake$12.00
On the menu by specific request of one of our regular guests, Frank Sinatra.
Baked Potato$12.00
Filet mignon 8Oz$45.00
Grilled meats come from our 83 year old mesquite charcoal grill, and are served Au Jus with fresh Watercress
Baby Iceberg Wedges$15.00
Baby Iceberg Wedges with Tomatoes, Crunchy Applewood Bacon Bits, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Croutons
Potatoes Au Gratin$13.00
Chunks of Potatoes baked with Bechamel Sauce and Cheese then finished under the grill
The Chicken Pot Pie$26.00
Our most famous weekly feature finally served everyday
Utensils
Please add this to your cart if you would like plastic utensils.
Creamed Spinach$13.00
Location

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
