The Napoleon House
Come in and enjoy!
500 Chartres Street
Popular Items
Location
500 Chartres Street
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
American Townhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Swoops
Cocktails, Music, and a Venezuelan pop up in your French Quarter Living room!
Cafe Cour
We are happy to have reopened our doors At The Historic New Orleans Collection as part of our city's Phase II pandemic guidelines. We've paired down our menu while not compromising our commitment to locally sourced fresh food, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Limited seating due to capacity restrictions... Please call ahead to reserve a table (maximum of 4)
(504)365-8905
Cuñada
La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 1am. All are welcome 🌈