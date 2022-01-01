Go
Toast

The Napoleon House

Come in and enjoy!

500 Chartres Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Muffuletta - Half (Serves One)$11.00
Seafood Gumbo$9.00
Grilled Chicken & Brie$9.25
Arugula, poached apples, roasted red pepper aioli, seasame seed bun
Zapp's Potato Chips$2.00
Jambalaya$8.00
Spicy rice, chicken and sausage
Turkey Club$10.00
Housemade turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, marble rye
Classic Bread Pudding$5.50
Potato Salad$4.00
Red Beans and Rice$8.00
Smoked sausage
Italian Muffuletta - Whole$20.00
See full menu

Location

500 Chartres Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American Townhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swoops

No reviews yet

Cocktails, Music, and a Venezuelan pop up in your French Quarter Living room!

Cafe Cour

No reviews yet

We are happy to have reopened our doors At The Historic New Orleans Collection as part of our city's Phase II pandemic guidelines. We've paired down our menu while not compromising our commitment to locally sourced fresh food, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Limited seating due to capacity restrictions... Please call ahead to reserve a table (maximum of 4)
(504)365-8905

Cuñada

No reviews yet

La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 1am. All are welcome 🌈

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston