The Napper Tandy
Irish sports bar & restaurant in the heart of the mission district
3200 24th st
Location
3200 24th st
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Snackeria de la Mission
Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.
Beretta
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Plate
Where Friends Meet to Eat!!!
Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine
Shuggie’s is a climate-friendly restaurant and natural wine bar making trashy pizzas & sexy share plates, highlighting upcycled produce, byproducts, offcuts, and bycatch.