Go
Toast

The Narrows Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3023 Kent Narrow Way S • $$

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream Crab Bowl To Go$13.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
Traditional style, aged Parmesan Reggiano
Mousse in a Bag$13.00
with Raspberry Puree
House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato basil vinaigrette or gorgonzola
Crab Cake$24.00
Jumbo lump crab meat
Iceberg Wedge$12.00
Red onion, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red pepper, Applewood smoked bacon
Crab Cakes$45.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, whole grain Dijon mustard sauce
Nuts & Berries$11.00
Field greens, blue cheese, toasted pecans, fresh berries
Small Caesar$6.00
Cream Crab Cup To Go$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3023 Kent Narrow Way S

Grasonville MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fisherman’s Inn

No reviews yet

An Eastern Shore dining landmark since 1930, Fisherman's Inn welcomes diners seven days a week to its spacious dining rooms with panoramic water views. Our full menu is available for lunch or dinner in both our dining rooms and in our contemporary bar. With a large selection of local dishes and both traditional and contemporary fare, we invite you to come choose your favorite.
Come in and enjoy!

Bridges

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of the Chesapeake, Bridges restaurant offers unmatched waterfront dining featuring made-to-order dishes that are prepared from scratch using the finest hand-picked ingredients. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Bridges offers award-winning fare. Come enjoy the spectacular views and taste the best of the Chesapeake Bay region!

Dessert First

No reviews yet

The Eastern Shore’s One-of-a-Kind Dockside Cafe

Harris Crab House

No reviews yet

Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston