The National Hotel - 31 race street
Open today 12:00 PM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Location
31 Race Street, Frenchtown NJ 08825
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn
No Reviews
61 Bridge St. Milford, NJ 08848
View restaurant