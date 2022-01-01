Go
The Natural Cafe

Popular Items

TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
OLD TOWN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
PRIMO PESTO$13.50
Pasta of the day tossed with house-made pesto and topped with feta cheese.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
GRILLED SALMON PESTO$16.50
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
PASTA PRIMAVERA$13.50
Pasta of the day tossed with roasted vegetables in a light tomato basil cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
SOUP BOWL$5.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
GOBBLER BURGER$11.50
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.50
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
Location

6990 Market Place Dr

Goleta CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Kyle's Protein Grill

Brought to you from the creators of Kyle's Kitchen, Kyle's Protein Grill will feature premium proteins as the star of our menu: Antibiotic-Free Grilled Chicken Breast, All Natural Grilled Steak, Kyle's Krispy Chicken and Plant-Based Meatballs. These proteins can be combined with chef-inspired sides and sauces to be served as plates or bowls. Being a part of the "Kyle's" brand, the new restaurant will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the Kyle's Kitchen Special Needs Giving Back program, in which Kyle has already donated over $200,000 to date. The one-of-a-kind program helps people with special needs reach their potential. Kyle's Protein Grill is located next to Kyle's Kitchen in the Hollister Village Plaza, at 7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA, with hours from 11am-2pm and 5pm-8 pm Monday-Saturday and closed on Sundays.

