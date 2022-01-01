Go
The Natural Cafe

Fresh, Tasty, Affordable!

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA

Popular Items

TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.00
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
OLD TOWN SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
SOUP BOWL$5.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
SAUTEED TOFU$4.00
SOUP CUP$4.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
Location

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Fresco Cafe

Fresco Café has been a landmark in
Santa Barbara since 1995. Fresco
originally began as an Italian Deli &
was purchased by Mark & Jill Brouillard
in 1995 to create the eclectic café it is
today. Now, MORE than ever, Fresco
Café places more emphasis on organic
& natural ingredients. Fresco Café is a
destination location for all Santa
Barbarians in search of freshly prepared
food, served in a warm atmosphere by
friendly & efficient staff. Please feel free
to explore our website & come visit us
at Fresco Café to discover for yourself
what all the buzz is about!

Backyard Bowls

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Palapa Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients.
Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.

