Go
Toast

The Natural Cafe

Fresh, Tasty, Affordable!

840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SOUP BOWL$5.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
ALBACORE TUNA SANDWICH$10.50
Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served with lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard.
GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE$4.00
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.50
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
CABO FISH TACOS$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH$10.50
Fresh turkey breast with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard and garlic mayo.
COBB SALAD$14.50
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.
GOBBLER BURGER$11.50
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
See full menu

Location

840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2

MOORPARK CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SUSHI PLANET (Moorpark)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Surf Boba #2

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming online! We offer different smoothies, shakes, teas, iced coffees and frappes with boba!! Browse on through and you will also find ice cream, philadelphia water ice, waffles with nutella and sandwiches! Thank you for your support and remember to stay healthy and wash your hands!!

All About The Burgers

No reviews yet

AATB grills freshly ground crafted burgers with the ingredients mixed into the patties, cooked on a lava rock char-broiler to give you a backyard BBQ flavor. All burgers are paired with local brewery craft beers and we have craft sodas as well. And don't forget about our killer fries! Come in for some Good Times @ AATB!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston