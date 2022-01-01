Go
Toast

The Natural Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
KIDDIE PASTA$6.00
Pasta of the day tossed with butter and parmesan cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.00
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
COBB SALAD$14.00
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.
SOUP CUP$4.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
SOUP BOWL$5.00
Made fresh in our kitchen every morning. Served with 9-grain bread.
ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH$10.00
Fresh turkey breast with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard and garlic mayo.
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
See full menu

Location

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G

SIMI VALLEY CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY

No reviews yet

FRESH & HEALTHY
CREATE YOUR OWN:
SALAD, WRAPS & BOWLS!

Funburger

No reviews yet

The place for burgers, brews and sweet treats!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston