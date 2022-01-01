Go
The Natural Cafe

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12

Popular Items

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
OLD TOWN SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
COBB SALAD$14.50
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
ALBACORE TUNA SANDWICH$10.50
Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served with lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
ALBACORE SALAD$13.50
The Natural Salad topped with chunk white albacore, mixed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions.
GOBBLER BURGER$11.50
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD$10.50
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.50
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
Location

968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12

Westlake CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
