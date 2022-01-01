Go
Toast

The Natural Marketplace

We offer you the highest quality ingredients and cooking with integrity. 95% of everything we use is ORGANIC, fresh, whole, and nutrient-packed. You will not find chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, coloring, artificial flavorings, additives, fillers, white sugar, bleached flour, or hydrogenated oils in our food.

FRUITS

5 Diagonal Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

California Dreamin' Wrap$15.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Sprouts, Chevre Goat Cheese, and Herbamare salt with our House Garlic-Dill Mayo
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
California Dreamin' Sandwich$12.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Sprouts, Chevre Goat Cheese, and Herbamare salt with our House Garlic-Dill Mayo
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.99
Our House Favorite Garlic-Dill Mayo and your choice of cheese grilled to perfection.
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Falafel Wrap$15.99
Creamy Hummus, Pumpkin Seeds, Fresh SProuts, Red Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, a Falafel patty and Shredded Kale; Lightly Grilled *Falafel is NOT Gluten Free
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Raw Vegan Wrap$15.99
Fresh Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, and Lettuce with Hummus and our House Walnut Vinaigrette
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Blue Nirvana$11.99
Brighten your day with our Blue Nirvana Smoothie! A blend of Apple juice, Banana, Coconut Milk, Blue Spirulina, and Pineapple make for a naturally vibrant blue smoothie.
Baja Turkey Wrap$15.99
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Crisp Greens, and Our House Cilantro-Lime sauce.
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Turkey & Brie Sandwich$12.99
Organic turkey, caramelized balsamic onion, apple and currant mix, creamy Brie & dill mayo
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Tropical Pina Colada Smoothie$11.99
The Tropical Pina Colada smoothie is a refreshing pick me up that begins with a base of Apple juice, Banana, and Coconut Milk blended with Pineapple, Mango, and Coconut Flakes
Gingerberry Pineapple Smoothie$11.99
Love your Gut with our Gingerberry Pineapple Smoothie! We pull together Apple juice, Banana, Coconut Milk, Mixed Berries, Pineapple, and Ginger to create this light sip of goodness.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 Diagonal Street

Warrenton VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wort Hog Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Great Harvest Bread Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Molly's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Now open for takeout and curbside delivery! Beer, wine, and mixed drinks available as well!

Black Bear Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston