The Naughty Greek Skyway

Authentic Greek Street Food. Come in and enjoy!

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St.

Popular Items

Favalafel Pita$9.00
Home-made falafel made with fava beans served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Ground Lamb & Beef Kebab Pita$10.00
Ground lamb and beef kebabs grilled with allspice, garlic and cumin. Tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
TNG Original Greek Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
Pork Gyro Pita$9.00
Sliced thin cut seasoned pork stacked and rotisseried on a gyro served with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Pure Goodness Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine, spinach, onions, scallions, Greek Feta, green peppers and lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$14.00
Grilled chicken tenderloin served on a plate with fries or salad, pita, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Greek Hummus$5.00
Imported garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, lemon, imported EVOO with warm seasoned pita.
Rice Bowl$12.00
Side Fries$3.00
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
Grilled fresh chicken tenderloin (very lean) with tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries, wrapped in warm seasoned pita.
Location

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
