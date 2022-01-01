The Naughty Pig

Katana

No reviews yet

This dynamic dining experience fuses modern sushi and authentic “robatayaki” made with premium, artfully prepared ingredients. Similar to the local fisherman in the ancient seaside village of Wakayama, our robata skewers are grilled over bincho charcoals, infusing the meats, seafood and vegetables with rich smokiness. Our fish is freshly caught and prepared in an array of signature rolls, sashimi and nigiri. We also serve a variety of hot dishes as well as an extensive collection of sake and exotic cocktails, like the Yuzu Margarita.

