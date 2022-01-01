The Nest Bar & Grill
Good Food Made With Fresh Ingredients
4605 Clubhouse Drive
Popular Items
Location
4605 Clubhouse Drive
Basehor KS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Perky's Cafe Basehor
Each homestyle dish is made to order fresh using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
Noodle Bar
Come in and enjoy!
El Potro Bonner Springs
Come in and enjoy!
Danny's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!