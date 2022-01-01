Go
The Nest Bar & Grill

Good Food Made With Fresh Ingredients

4605 Clubhouse Drive

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon w/ Rice Pilaf & Seasonal Vegetable$14.00
Applewood House Smoked Salmon Served with Rice Pilaf and Seasonal Vegetables
B.L.T.A.$12.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado on Toasted Wheat w/ Mayo
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens topped with Hand Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Chopped Egg, and Tomatoes. Substitute Grilled/Blackened Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, Seared Ahi Tuna $3
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese, Flour Tortilla
Classic Burger$12.00
Grilled and topped with American, Cheddar, or Swiss cheese and secret sauce on a Brioche bun. Add Bacon $2.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Two Large Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, House Wedge Fries, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fajita Peppers & Onions, Lime Crema, Salsa Roja, Garnished with Pickled Jalapenos and Onions
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken, White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Chipotle Ranch, Flour Tortilla
Prime Rib French Dip$13.00
Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Au Jus
BBQ Brisket Cheeseburger$13.00
Grilled and topped with Smoked Brisket, White Cheddar, Onion Ring, BBQ sauce on Brioche Bun
Location

4605 Clubhouse Drive

Basehor KS

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
