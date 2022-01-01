The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
We are a creative sandwich shop and coffee bar! We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and are located right next to The Nugget movie theater in downtown Hanover.
57 South Main St Suite 101
Location
Hanover NH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
