The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

We are a creative sandwich shop and coffee bar! We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and are located right next to The Nugget movie theater in downtown Hanover.

57 South Main St Suite 101

Popular Items

LATTE$3.50
12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO WITH FOAMED MILK
BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH$4.95
Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!
SPINACH FALAFEL (VEGAN)$10.95
Our spinach falafel made with organic chickpeas served in a warm pita with our house hummus and tahini sauce & a bit of lettuce and tomato.
ICED COFFEE
ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS
SMOKEY BEET REUBEN$9.95
A perfect vegetarian version of a reuben. Roasted beets, Swiss gruyere, sauerkraut, house thousand island on buttered toasted rye bread
TURKEY APPLE$9.95
All-natural turkey, Cabot cheddar, honey crisp apple and baby arugula on your choice of bread
DRIP COFFEE$2.00
ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS
TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO$10.95
All-natural turkey, North Country bacon, Cabot cheddar, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
BACON CHILI AVO$7.95
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
Hanover NH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Molly's Restaurant

At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

My Brigadeiro

My Brigadeiro is an authentic Brazilian bakery, with a European and American flair. We offer Brigadeiros, pastries, cakes, savories & beyond. Come in and enjoy!

Still North Books & Bar

Serving books, coffee and more!

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout.
Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947.
Proudly veteran-founded and owned.

