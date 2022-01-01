Go
The New York Restaurant

Eclectic cuisine in a comfortable setting overlooking the waterfront in historic downtown Harbor Springs

101 state street

Popular Items

Caesar$9.00
Romaine Lettuce tossed with our House Made Caesar Dressing
Soup$8.00
Split Pea with Ham
Whitefish-Broil$27.00
Oven Roasted with our House Seasoning, Lemon and Dill Mayo. French Beans and Warm 3 Bean Salad.
Mattie Motto Roll$12.50
Shrimp and Cucumber Inside, Tuna and Avocado Outside, Special Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.50
Tempura Shrimp and Cucumber
Beet Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens with Cherry Dressing, Pickled Red Onion, Walnuts, Whipped Goat Cheese
Wedge$11.00
Chopped Hearts of Romaine with House Made Creamy Roquefort Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion & Tomato
Fried Chicken$23.00
Half a Chicken Fried with our Special Breading. Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Buttered Noodles and Green Peas.
Riva$30.00
Shrimp tossed with Linguini, Spinach, Tomato, Olives and Garlic. Balsamic Vinegar Sauce
Filet of Beef$38.00
6 ounce Char Grilled Filet of Beef with Bearnaise Sauce. Dauphinoise Potatoes and Broccoli.
harbor springs MI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bar Harbor

Come in and enjoy!

Roast & Toast

Coffee / Cafe

Great Lakes Center for the Arts

With a mission to serve as a cultural and social hub for Northern Michigan, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts will inspire, entertain and educate with year-round programming, affordable ticket pricing and a robust education program.

Parkside Deli

Sandwiches made to order!

