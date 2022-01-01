The No Where Bar - 602 Fennimore St
Open today 2:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
602 Fennimore St, Naponee NE 68960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sand Trap Bar & Grill - 1045 State St.
No Reviews
1045 State St. Phillipsburg, KS 67661
View restaurant
Smith County Memorial Hospital - Cafeteria
No Reviews
921 E Hwy 36 Smith Center, KS 66967
View restaurant