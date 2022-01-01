The Nomad
Come in and enjoy!
795 Front St
Location
795 Front St
Bay Harbor MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Great Lakes Center for the Arts
With a mission to serve as a cultural and social hub for Northern Michigan, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts will inspire, entertain and educate with year-round programming, affordable ticket pricing and a robust education program.
Parkside Deli
Sandwiches made to order!
Roast & Toast
Coffee / Cafe
Mim's Mobile Grill
Northern Michigan's favorite gyros!