The Nook Smokehouse and Grille
Join us at The Nook where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere and food! We are here for you!
12356 Millersburg rd
Location
12356 Millersburg rd
Massillon OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Blue Heron Cafe
Sit inside and enjoy your meal in a fun atmosphere with bicycles hanging from the ceiling and friendly smiles behind the counter or sit outside on our spacious deck looking out at the river trail! We have ample parking.
Rockne's Massillon
Fresh Fun Food!
Joey's Kendal Tavern
With its genuine Olde Time Tavern easy charm, Joey’s Kendal Tavern is ideal for all your family gatherings, special events, or just a casual night out with friends and family.
Fizzlestix
Come in and enjoy!