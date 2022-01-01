Go
The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd

Popular Items

Crab Cake$16.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
Lobster Roll$39.00
whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli
Fall Harvest Salad$14.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
Cheesecake$9.00
crunchy pecans, caramel, chocolate sauce
Trasteverina Pizza$19.00
Italian sausage, mozzarella, blistered broccoli, provolone, chili flakes, parmesan
Capricciosa Pizza$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, olive, artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms
Garden Caesar$13.00
young romaine, fresh herbs, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano, croutons
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil
Diavola Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, salame
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
Location

12432 Bee Cave Rd

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
