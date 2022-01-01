Go
The Northman Beer and Cider Garden

Located on the Chicago Riverwalk, the Northman Beer & Cider garden provides amazing views along with great food and beverage. Inspired by traditional European beer gardens, it's the perfect spot to take in one of Chicago's most visited
attractions. Our extensive beverage list features our very own Northman Pub Cider, as well as drafts and bottles/cans from local and European breweries and cideries, and a full menu of cocktails, wine, & spirits. Our European influenced menu offers casual sandwiches, sausages, & salads among other snacks and Chicago favorites.

233 East Riverwalk

Popular Items

Bottled Water - 16.9oz$2.00
The Northman Pub Cider - 16oz$7.00
6.5% abv...our signature cider is perfectly balanced from a blend of Michigan heirloom apples
Vander Mill Fluff - 16oz$8.00
6.9% abv…cider blended with Michigan honey, orange blossom water and nitrogen based, for a creamy pour
Off Color Apex Predator - Farmhouse Ale - 16oz$8.00
6.5%abv…pounce on the opportunity to let this saison part your lips and you may find yourself at the top of the food chain.
Stiegl Pils - 16oz$8.00
4.9% abv…a crisp, dry golden pilsner brewed from the family owned brewery in Salzburg
Brat$12.00
beer cheese, curry ketchup, crispy onions, poppy brioche roll
Temperance Escapist IPA - 16oz$8.00
6.7%abv...sometimes we need a break, a pause – a moment — to escape all the noise. Now with even more refreshing citrusy hop aroma, this classic IPA is the key to unlock quieter moments — to take you to your happy place
Chicago Dog$9.00
skinless all beef hot dog, onion, green relish, sport peppers, tomato, yellow mustard, poppy seed bun
Pub Pretzel$9.00
beer cheese, Dijon mustard
Aleman Ladies Man - American Wheat - 16oz$8.00
5.5% abv...with lemonthyme and an aromatic, citrusy punch

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
