Jasper Murdock's Alehouse At The Norwich Inn

Welcome to Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn
The Norwich Inn has a foundation that dates back to 1797 when Colonel Jasper Murdock served his first ale. Since 1797 the restaurant has constantly evolved to what it is today.
At The Norwich Inn, we view our food philosophy as a celebration of ingredients that are cherished in our community. We are a revitalization of food identity, culture, and authenticity. Our restaurant is not one concept, but rather a lifestyle, thus, we must constantly change in order to stay the same. We strive to create honest and wholesome experiences for each guest.
We feature an onsite brewery that focuses on handcrafted English ales.
We are currently open for Indoor and Outdoor dining please notate your preference in your reservation.

325 Main St

Popular Items

Norwich Inn Caesar Salad$12.50
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, House Made Caesar Dressing
Grass Fed Cheddar Burger$16.00
Local Beef Burger, VT Cheddar, L.T.O, Pickle, Kettle Chips
Seared Salmon$23.00
Herbed Rice, Beurre Blanc, Chef's Vegetable
Fresh Baked Alehouse Pretzels$11.00
Choice of Jasper Murdock's Ale Mustard or Cheddar Fondue
Potstickers$13.00
Choice of Pork or Vegetable, Fried, Served with Toasted Sesame, Scallions &
Orange Soy Sauce
Maple Balsamic Beet Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Golden Beets, Goat Cheese, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds, Pickled Red Onions
White Truffle Gnocchi$22.00
Seared Gnocchi with Portabella & Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream Sauce & Finished with White Truffle Oil
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$19.00
Jasper Murdock's Beer Battered Haddock, Herbed Frites, Tartar Sauce, Fresh Lemon
Fries$7.00
Malt Aioli
Beyond Cheddar Burger$15.00
Plant Based Beyond Burger, L.T.O, Pickle, Kettle Chips
Norwich VT

Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
