The NYC Piano Bar

Restaurant and Dueling Piano Bar.
New York Style Cuisine
Live Entertainment Nightly
Come down and enjoy the Show

313 E Sherman Ave

Location

Coeur D Alene ID

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
